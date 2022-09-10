ALTON, Ill. – A teenager died overnight in a crash involving a stolen Kia vehicle in the Metro East.

The Alton Police Department says a 15-year-old boy died in the collision. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of Belle Street.

Investigators say the victim was traveling northbound on Belle Street when the vehicle left the roadway, entered a wood line and struck a tree. While investigating, police determined the vehicle involved in the crash was a Kia model that had been stolen.

The 15-year-old victim was the only person involved in the collision. He was rushed to a hospital, but later died from his injuries.

“No matter the circumstances, losing a child is tragic. Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the juvenile,” said the Alton Police Department in a statement Saturday.

Police have not released the victim’s name since he is a juvenile. The Alton Police Department’s Traffic Division and Madison County Coroner’s Office are handling the investigation.