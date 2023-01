EAST ST. LOUIS, ILL. – New information has come out about a shooting that took place in a church cafeteria in East St. Louis on Sunday and killed one person.

Police said two teenagers, both 16 and 18 shot at each other after a fight at Pilgrim Green Missionary Church. The 16-year-old died. The 18-year-old is seriously hurt.

A 54-year-old bystander is also hurt.