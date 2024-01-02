ALTON, Ill. – An investigation is underway after a teenager was fatally shot on New Year’s Day at an Alton apartment complex.

The Alton Police Department reports that Jaiden L. Dahl, 17, died from injuries in the shooting.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday at a complex on Woodview Court. Investigators say Dahl and at least one suspect were inside an apartment when the shooting occurred. Dahl is believed to be known to the suspects.

Police have not yet disclosed whether there have been any arrests or charges filed in this case. The Alton Police Department says the shooting was not a random act and does not present a threat to the general public.

The Illinois State Police and the St. Louis Medical Examiner’s Office are assisting Alton police with the investigation. If you have any information relevant to the case, contact the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505 Ext. 634.