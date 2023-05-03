ALTON, Ill. – An investigation is underway after a teenager was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in Alton. One suspect is in custody.

The shooting happened around 12:50 p.m. in the 2600 block of Maxey Street. The victim was shot in the chest and later died from his injuries.

The Alton Police Department says this was “not a random act of violence,” and the suspect and victim were known to each other. Investigators have not disclosed any information on what might have led up to the shooting or a potential motive.

Police have not yet disclosed the ages or identities of the victim or suspect.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“It’s always devastating when a young life is taken. On behalf of the Alton Police Department, we offer our sincerest condolences to the family dealing with this tragic loss,” said the Alton Police Department in a statement to FOX 2.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office is assisting the Alton Police Department with the investigation.