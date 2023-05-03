ALTON, Ill. – An investigation is underway after a teenager was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in Alton. One suspect is in custody.
The shooting happened around 12:50 p.m. in the 2600 block of Maxey Street. The victim was shot in the chest and later died from his injuries.
The Alton Police Department says this was “not a random act of violence,” and the suspect and victim were known to each other. Investigators have not disclosed any information on what might have led up to the shooting or a potential motive.
Police have not yet disclosed the ages or identities of the victim or suspect.
“It’s always devastating when a young life is taken. On behalf of the Alton Police Department, we offer our sincerest condolences to the family dealing with this tragic loss,” said the Alton Police Department in a statement to FOX 2.
The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office is assisting the Alton Police Department with the investigation.