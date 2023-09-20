O’FALLON, Ill. – A teenager was shot while sitting in a vehicle Monday evening in O’Fallon, Illinois.

The O’Fallon Police Department says the victim, a 17-year-old boy, was treated for various injuries at a hospital and was released as of Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Countryside Lane. Investigators say two teenagers were sitting in a vehicle parked along a roadway when two unknown suspect approached them and fired several gunshots into the vehicle.

One teenager was struck in the foot, while the other teenager avoided gunfire. The suspects ran away from the scene before police arrived. Both suspects remain wanted, though police have not disclosed their identities.

Police say circumstances around the shooting are unclear, but the teens “appear to have been specifically targeted.

If you have any information relevant to this case, contact the O’Fallon Police Department at 618-624-4545.