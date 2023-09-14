WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – A teenager and two others face criminal charges in connection with a recent Washington Park homicide investigation.

Police recently arrested 22-year-old Deantae Hoskins, 26-year-old Cheyennea Hoskins, and a 16-year-old in connection with the investigation.

Deantae, Cheyennea and the teen are accused in the death of 36-year-old Peter Hester Jr. on Sept. 8, 2023. Illinois State Police say Hester was fatally shot in the afternoon hours near 47th Street and Caseyville Avenue.

ISP says a suspect vehicle led to the arrest of Deantae, Cheyennea and the teen. Investigators have not disclosed a motive or any other information regarding the case.

Prosecutors have charged Deatae and the unidentified teenager with first-degree murder. Cheyennea has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

Deantae and the teen are both jailed on a $1 million. Cheyennea is jailed on a $50,000 bond.