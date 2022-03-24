ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A 46-year-old woman was hit by a car and killed when she was walking in the roadway in St. Clair County, Illinois Wednesday night.

The crash happened at about 9:40 p.m. on westbound Illinois Route 177 at Eidmann Road. A teenager was driving a 1999 Toyota Camry with another teenager in the car when the vehicle hit the woman.

The woman is from Freeburgh, Illinois. Her identity has not yet been released.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.