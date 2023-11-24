CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. — Police were called to the 300 block of Adele Street Thursday at around 4 p.m. They found two teens with gunshot wounds inside a stolen black sedan.

One of the victims, showing signs of life, was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries. He died later from his injuries.

Police attempted to find a suspect using police dogs but were unable to find anyone in the area. The Illinois State Police are now assisting with the investigation. Cahokia Heights Police urge anyone with details to call them at 618-825-2681.