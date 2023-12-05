JERSEYVILLE, Ill. – At least a dozen people are without a home after a fire at an apartment building in Jerseyville, Illinois.

The fire took place after 12 p.m. Tuesday at the Jerseyville Manor Apartments, located in the 800 block of South Liberty Street.

The fire started in one apartment. There’s no word on whether the fire spread. However, there is significant smoke and water damage in the building.

Residents in the building will be placed in temporary housing for the time being. No injuries have been reported.