Tension arises over proposed women’s baseball museum in Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — Some residents are crying foul over a proposed museum for women’s baseball in an Illinois city that had one of the sport’s most successful teams in the 1940s.

A zoning board in Rockford postponed a decision Tuesday on a permit for the project at Beyer Park. The Rockford Park District is willing to sell an acre of the park to the International Women’s Baseball Center.

A group called Friends of Beyer Stadium supports the concept. But it says it has acquired land directly west of Beyer Park.

The Rockford Peaches of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League played at Beyer Stadium.

The team was featured in the 1992 movie “A League of Their Own,” with Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, and Madonna.

