BROOKLYN, Ill. – A Tesla was on fire on Route 3 in Brooklyn, Illinois Monday morning.

The call came out at about 4:30 a.m. Police found a man and woman near the scene on Route 3 close to the Dawg Pound Gentlemen’s Club. The woman told police the man had bought the car within the past week.

It is unknown at this time how the car caught fire. Earlier this month, Tesla recalled 130,000 vehicles across its U.S. model lineup because the touch screens can overheat and go blank.

