PONTOON BEACH, Ill. – One of the world’s leading electric vehicle manufacturers could soon set its footprint in the Metro East.

Tesla has posted listings for several full-time jobs on Indeed.com for workers in Pontoon Beach, Illinois. That includes lead material handlers, area supervisors, inventory control specialists and more positions.

While the company does not currently have a location in Pontoon Beach, some listings note Tesla is looking for workers to help with a “highly dynamic parts distribution center in Saint Louis.”

Earlier this week, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Tesla signed a lease for a 667,000-square-feet site in the area Gateway TradePort in Pontoon Beach, citing a report from commercial real estate firm CBRE. That location would be I-270 and Illinois Route 111.

FOX 2 has reached out to CBRE to independently confirm whether a facility is in the works for Tesla, though the agency’s media relations staff has yet to return a request for information. Tesla does not have a public relations department for comment.

If the site is indeed a distribution center, employees could help with receiving, stocking and shipping parts to Tesla suppliers in the United States. Currently, the closest such location of a distribution to the St. Louis region is in the Chicago area.

According to a report from BackLinko.com, Tesla’s annual vehicle production has increased more than five times from 2017 to 2020. The company’s revenue have exceede $20 billion annually since 2018.