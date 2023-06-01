FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – A Houston, Texas, man was arrested Wednesday on a federal indictment for an attempted ATM theft in Bethalto, Illinois.

According to Bethalto Police Chief T. Mike Dixon, the attempted theft happened on March 18, 2022, at Associated Bank.

A joint investigation by the FBI and Bethalto Police Department identified multiple suspects in connection with the would-be theft.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois charged Goldie Jones, 28, with one count of conspiracy to commit bank larceny.

Jones was finally arrested in Livingston, Louisiana, on that warrant and other unrelated crimes.