Heavy equipment driver working to push snow to the side of the streets after a blizzard

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Today is the last day to apply to be a winter seasonal employee with the Illinois Department of Transportation. IDOT hires two types of temporary positions for its winter seasonal program. It runs from October 16th – April 15th each year.

Monthly snowbirds perform all of the same job duties as IDOT’s year-round highway maintainers. While snow removal operators are just used as needed.