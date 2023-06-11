O’FALLON, Ill. — “The History Guy” on YouTube retells lost stories, educating and entertaining audiences with his dedication to accuracy. The channel has 1.2 million subscribers. It started after he lost his job working in a cubicle and a dream of doing something more.

Lance Geiger, known as “The History Guy,” began his passion for storytelling in high school, leading to his successful YouTube content creation in his 50s.

“We produce an episode every couple of days. We publish every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Essentially three mini history documentaries a week,” said Geiger. “What’s rewarding to me is if we take a piece of history that was kind of fading into obscure. And we bring back some attention to it so that people remember a person or people who did heroic things, they deserve to be remembered. They deserve not to be lost to history.”

Geiger, an entertainer, aims to teach people about history through entertaining stories. His channel covers a wide range of time periods, from ancient civilizations to current events. Even though he admits to having a slight preference for American history, he writes about stories from all over the world.

Some of his categories are:

By embracing the different ways that history can be told, he makes sure that his fans are always surprised and that each video has something new and interesting to give. As soon as he puts out a new episode, he can’t wait to hear what his fans think about it.

Getting started

“The event that pushed me to the YouTube channel was that I was working for an insurance company, and I was laid off. I didn’t want to continue working in a cube, and so I started thinking about what else could I do that I would probably enjoy more,” said Geiger.

Geiger works closely with his son, who helps with about half of the episodes, and follows a simple rule: choose materials that interest you.