MONROE COUNTY, Ill.—The Illinois Caverns are open again for the season. The cavern season is from Sunday, April 23 to the end of October. The hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cave is located in Monroe County. It is home to cave animals and is free to enter.

Visitors must sign a permit and bring gear, including a helmet, three battery-powered light sources per person, and closed-toe shoes. For more information about the caves, check out the information page.