The power of social media: Collinsville community supports Mystic Vapes after break-in

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – A Facebook post helped a Collinsville business owner re-secure their building after a holiday season break-in Christmas day.

The owner of Mystic Vapes Jodee Barks took to the social media site after learning about the break-in and needing equipment like boards to cover up damaged areas.

Because there aren’t many places open on Christmas Day, especially hardware stores, Barks made a post on the store’s local Facebook page to share what happened.

“Within minutes we had tons of offers of people offering to come up and help,” Jodee said.

After hundreds of comments and many offers, Mystic Vapes was able to find some help and eventually thank the many others who reached out, politely declining.

“I mean what can you say, not the greatest way to wake up on christmas morning,” Barks said. “But we’re going to make the best of it. We’ve got him here helping get it closed up and head home and be with our family.”

The plywood was installed and Mystic Vapes is now secure again.