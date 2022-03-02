There’s ‘madness’ in Illinois…Makers Madness

Insulated work gloves come in many different materials. Traditionally, workers prefer leather or cowhide gloves because of their resilience and resistance to wear and tear.

It’s March, and that means it’s tournament time. Not for basketball, but for Illinois inventions. The Makers Madness Contest is a contest, a bracket-style tournament, hosted by the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association in which the public will vote on which product earns the 2022 title of the coolest thing made in Illinois.

Nominations open up today and voting will begin on a Sunday, March 20. A winner will be crowned on Wednesday, April 20.

Check out the website to learn more about the Makers Madness Contest, and to nominate a product.