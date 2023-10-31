ALTON, Ill. – If you’re craving a spooky experience this Halloween, look no further than Alton, Illinois. The Metro East city not only carries a rich history as one of America’s most haunted towns, but one of its biggest tourist draws also ranks among the “creepiest places” in the United States.

McPike Mansion, a three-story brick building situated on one of the highest point’s of Alton, takes the title as the “creepiest place” of Illinois, per HGTV’s new report via CNN.

Built in the late 19th century, McPike Mansion was added to the National Register of Historic Places in the 1980s. It was once the home of Alton mayor Henry Guest McPike.

According to tourism bureau Enjoy Illinois, thousands of visitors and paranormal investigators have visited the mansion throughout the years, attesting to its eerie presence and wandering spirits.

HGTV offers the following insight on McPike Mansion:

“McPike Mansion is a hotspot for paranormal investigators who claim to feel the presence of its original owners, Eleanor and Henry McPike, as well as other residents. Some even believe the haunts date back to before the house was built, with detections of Native American ghosts and a residue from a possible Underground Railroad stop. Overall, more than 11 spirits have been experienced throughout the home.”

FOX 2’s Tim Ezell recently had the opportunity to explore the cellar of the mansion and attempted to connect with spirits during a dark-room session. The experience involves closing your eyes, holding rods and searching for a white light or higher power.

McPike Mansion will occasionally hold in-person and virtual tours, in addition to ghostly campouts.