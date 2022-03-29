CHICAGO — The background checking company, Good Hire, analyzed data from 155 US cities, with a labor force of more than 150,000, to find the best cities for opportunity and affordability in 2022.

To no major surprise, Los Angeles took first place as the least affordable city in the country.

New York also made the list as the 8th most expensive city.

The third largest city in the county, Chicago, did not make the top 10 for an expensive city, but rather came in as 108th on the list of most affordable cities. St. Louis is a lot more affordable. It is ranked as the 21st most affordable city to live and work in.

The Illinois city that was listed as the 9th least affordable city in the nation was Rockford.

Good Hire says the following factors were used for the lists:

Wage Growth (20% weight) Unemployment Rate (10% weight) Job Growth (20% weight) Percentage of Jobs Open (10% weight) Renter Affordability (15% weight) Homeowner Affordability (15% weight) Real Per Capita Personal Income (10% weight)

Here are the top 10 Most Affordable Cities

Sioux Falls, SD Reno, NV Provo, UT Madison, WI Huntsville, AL Charleston, SC Fayetteville, AR Ogden, UT Salt Lake City, UT Spartanburg, SC

Here are the top 10 least affordable cities

Los Angeles, CA Hartford, CT Corpus Christi, TX Bakersfield, CA Shreveport, LA Modesto, CA El Paso, TX New York, NY Rockford, IL McAllen, TX

The study also names America’s best job markets and the most affordable housing markets for 2022.