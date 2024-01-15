O’FALLON, Ill. — A 58-year-old man was hospitalized early Saturday with a gunshot wound after being lured, shot, and robbed by people he knew. Three people are now under arrest in connection with the incident. Police have identified them as Tevion Wright, 23, Evangela Randle, 44, and Charles Jackson, 55. They face charges that include robbery, kidnapping, and unlawful restraint.

On January 12th, the victim was reportedly lured from Belleville to a home on the 100 block of Brookside in O’Fallon by acquaintances. Once inside, he was shot, robbed, and held captive for over twelve hours. The assailants forcefully took his bank cards, using them to withdraw funds from multiple locations.

The victim was eventually dropped off at the hospital at around 4:00 a.m. on Saturday. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Authorities have described this incident as a targeted act rather than random violence. The O’Fallon Police Department worked with the Shiloh and Belleville Police Departments on the investigation.