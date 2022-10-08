BELLEVILLE, Ill. – One man and two women face criminal charges in a shooting investigation also tied to a home invasion and armed robbery in Belleville.

Prosecutors have charged Ralen Liverpool, 21, Lrae Liverpool, 20, and Aria Wheeler, 19, in the investigation.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of North 39th Street. Investigators say a 21-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds, though his injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

The Belleville Police Department is handling the investigation. Though a motive has not yet been disclosed, investigators believe the victim knew the suspects based on preliminary findings. Police have not yet disclosed additional details on the home invasion or armed robbery tied to the shooting.

Ralen Liverpool is charged with two counts of aggravated battery – discharging a firearm, two counts of home invasion, and one count of Armed Robbery. His bond is set at $260,000.

Lrae Liverpool and Wheeler are both charged with one count of robbery, one count of armed Robbery, and one count of home invasion. Their bonds are set at $250,000.

The Belleville Police Department is not currently seeking any other suspects. FOX 2 will update if more information becomes available.