Three charged, in custody in St. Clair Square shooting case

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office has filed charges against three people involved in the shooting inside St. Clair Square Mall in Fairview Heights on Thursday.

Officers from Fairview Heights police and other nearby departments responded to the scene around 4:00pm Thursday and found one gunshot victim. Two people were taken into custody along Illinois Route 159 near the main mall entrance. Police were searching for a third person. Two handguns were also recovered.

The victim was in stable condition, taken to a local hospital, and then airlifted to a St. Louis trauma center. Police said all the people involved in the incident knew each other and that the shooting wasn’t random.

The shooting reportedly happened outside of the Helzberg Diamonds store. Customers in surrounding stores hid in back rooms until an all clear was given.

On Friday, Jeremiah Handy of East St. Louis, Ronnie Edmonds of Cahokia, and Andre Gillespie of East St. Louis were each charged in the incident. All remain in custody.

Handy has been charged with Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm without Requisite Firearm Owner’s Identification Card, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Obstructing Justice. Bond was set by the Court at $150,000.

Edmonds has been charged with Obstructing Justice, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Possession of a Firearm without Requisite Firearm Owner’s Identification Card. Bond was set at $75,000.

Gillespie has been charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Possession of a Firearm without Requisite Firearm Owner’s Identification Card. Bond was set at $40,000.