MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — Illinois State Police have been called to investigate a fatal crash on Route 4 at US Route 40. Three people are dead after a head-on collision between two vehicles.

The crash happened at around 3:15 a.m. Friday. According to police, a man was driving a car southbound on Route 4 near Old State Route 4 when it crossed the center line and collided with a car going northbound. Two women were riding in the northbound vehicle. All three people died at the scene.

This crash is still under investigation. The identities of the victims have not yet been released. This story will be updated with more information as it comes into the FOX 2 Newsroom.