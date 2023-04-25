GRANITE CITY, Ill. – Emergency crews are at the scene of a fire that has damaged three homes early Tuesday morning.

Our Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez captured footage of the scene located on the 2100 block of Miracle Avenue where one home initially caught fire, then the heat from the flames traveled to two neighboring homes – damaging the side of one and the roof of the other.

The cause of the fire has not been revealed. So far, no injuries have been reported. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.