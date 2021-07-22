Three Illinois counties added to COVID-19 warning list by health department

ILLINOIS – Three southwest Illinois counties were recently added to a high-risk COVID-19 warning list by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).

St. Clair, Madison and Monroe are among the 14 counties indicated by IDPH as high-risk for COVID-19. According to its website, the health department monitors certain metrics, including the positivity rate for the Coronavirus, to determine high-risk areas.

For the week of July 4, St. Clair County had 115 reported new COVID cases per 100,000 people, Madison County had 96 reported new cases, and Monroe County had 52 reported new cases.

Edwards County has a 14.7 percent test positivity rate with 172 reported new COVID cases per 100,000 people the week of July 4.

Adams County had 204 reported new COVID cases per 100,000 people the week of July 4.

To see data on each county for the entire state, visit the IDPH website.