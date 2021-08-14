Three Illinois family members die in car crash Friday

BETHALTO, Ill. – Three family members died in a car crash Friday in Illinois.

John A. Cafazza, 55, was driving a BMW 595I when he was hit by a 2003 GMC Sierra while at a stop sign at the intersection of Bethalto and McCoy Roads, according to a press release from the Madison County, Illinois Coroner’s Office.

The GMC collided with the driver’s side of the BMW that was attempting to make a left turn onto McCoy Road.

Cafazza and passengers Melissa R. Cafazza, 52, and Dominic J. Cafazza, 12, were pronounced dead at the scene by Madison County Coroner’s Office Investigator Kelsey Wofford.

The 18-year-old driver of the GMC was transported an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the press release states.

The crash is under investigation by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Madison County Coroner’s Office, and the Metro East Crash Assistance Team.