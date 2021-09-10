Three men charged in East St. Louis shooting that injured 7 people

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Three people in connection to an East St. Louis shooting that injured seven people, including a three-year-old, have been charged.

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney Office has charged Lorenzo W. Bruce, Jr., 32, Madison, Illinois, Cartez R. Beard, 30, Cahokia, Illinois, Deangelo M. Higgs, 35, East St. Louis, Illinois, each with one count of felony possession of a weapon and seven counts of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.

Their bond was set at $950,000 and 10 percent applies for each.

The shooting happened Thursday, Sept. 9 around 4 p.m. near Martin Luther King Drive and 6th Street. A press release from the Illinois State Police states that witnesses reported three men fleeing the scene with weapons.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a three-year-old boy with gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital with four ISP Public Safety Enforcement Group agents, who performed life-saving measures along the way.

Another victim is a 25-year-old man who was the driver of a vehicle that collided with a MetroLink Train at the Martin Luther King Drive crossing. He was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“While the train was occupied at the time of the collision, there were no passenger injuries reported on the train,” the press release states.

Five other victims are a 49-year-old man of Belleville, Illinois, a 24-year-old man of East St. Louis, a 53-year-old man of East St. Louis, Illinois, a 53-year-old man of Belleville, Illinois, and a 38-year-old woman of St. Louis, Missouri.

The victims were transported to area hospitals and their conditions are unknown at this time, according to the press release.

The ISP Tactical Response Team searched the area for the three suspects, along with a helicopter from Metro Air Support and drones.

The three suspects, Bruce Jr., Beard and Higgs, were arrested after an hours-long search Friday, Sept. 10, around 2:30 a.m., according to the press release.

“The response to this shooting is an example of the Illinois State Police bringing to bear all resources at its disposal to bring justice to this community,” ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said in the press release.

“PSEG, Patrol, SWAT, Air Ops, and all ISP personnel again demonstrated our ongoing commitment to protecting the people of East St. Louis.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to please call CRIMESTOPPERS at 866-371-8477 (tips).