WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ill. – Three men face felony charges in the murder of a man earlier this month in Washington County.

Prosecutors have charged Kevin Loucks, Milton Robinson, and Arrion Sanders with first-degree murder. All three are from Belleville and were arrested between Sunday and Thursday, according to Illinois State Police.

Investigators say Loucks, Robinson and Sanders are all accused in the death of Montez Pearson, 44, who was found deceased near Lunte Creek Road on July 19.

Authorities have not disclosed what led up to Pearson’s death or what might have caused it. Loucks, Robinson and Sanders are all being held in the Washington County Jail on $1 million bonds.

Illinois State Police, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Belleville Police Department have all assisted with the investigation.