Three people charged after fleeing vehicle struck Alton police officer

ALTON, Ill. – Three people were charged Monday for allegedly fleeing Alton police and striking an officer over the weekend.

According to Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons, officers witnessed vehicles driving recklessly and chasing each other on Saturday, August 29 around 1:45 a.m. The vehicles eventually collided near the 800 block of Oakwood Avenue.

When officers attempted to stop on the vehicles from leaving the scene, said vehicle fled.

Alton police deployed “stop sticks” in the 800 block of Washington Avenue in an attempt to deflate the vehicle’s tires. However, the driver of the suspect vehicle swerved across the oncoming lane of traffic, off of the roadway, and struck an officer.

Chief Simmons said the suspect vehicle fled into Missouri and eventually became disabled. The occupants in the got out the car and fled on foot.

Meanwhile, the Alton officer who was struck by the fleeing car was taken to a St. Louis-area hospital. The officer had been with the Alton Police Department for less than a year, Chief Simmons said.

Detectives eventually located and arrested the occupants of the vehicle.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged 19-year-old Jaylynn Barnes with failure to report an accident, aggravated battery, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, aggravated reckless driving, and aggravated unlawful use of weapons. Barnes remains jailed on $500,000 bail.

Eighteen-year-old Tyronn Edwards was charged with aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful use of weapons. His bail was set at $50,000.

The third defendant, 20-year-old Deandre Jones, was charged with obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct. He was jailed on $50,000 bail.