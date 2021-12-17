Three victims identified in deadly Granite City fire

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – Officials have released the names of the two men and one woman who died in yesterday’s fatal fire in Granite City. Officials say 46-year-old Kimberly Wyatt, 45-year-old Joseph Calame, Sr., and 35-year-old Kyle Francis were killed.

Four others were injured in the apartment fire at East 23rd Street and Kate Street. Several people jumped from the second story of the burning building.

There were 15 people who got out of the seven-unit building. Only two of them were children. None of them are in critical condition.

The American Red Cross was on the scene offering help to survivors.

Several of the victims say they lost everything in the fire just days before Christmas.

The Illinois State Firemarshalls office will be conducting an investigation into the fire. Firefighters have not yet determined where the fire started in the building. The identities of the victims are expected to be released after their families are notified of the deaths.