ST. JACOB, Ill. – Illinois State Police have identified three victims from a deadly crash Friday morning in Madison County.

Investigators say Chase Bowles, 21, of Alton, Illinois; Emily Morton, 21, of Nixa, Missouri; and Jayda Fulkerson, 21, of Marine, Illinois, all died in the crash.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. Friday near Illinois Route 4 and U.S. Route 40. Investigators say one driver crossed the center line along Route 4 causing a head-on collision with another car. Two drivers and one passenger between the two cars died in the crash.

“It’s sad to hear that three individuals passed away,” said Sharon Bell, who works at Tow Bar near the crash. “Our hearts do go out to all the family members of the victims.”

ISP has not yet determined any other factors that might have led up to the crash.