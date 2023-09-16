MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – The three victims involved in the fatal wreck on Illinois Route 4 in Madison County on September 15 have been identified. The victims are Case Bowles, 21, Emily K. Morton, 21, and Jayda N. Fulkerson, 21.

The incident occurred when Bowles was driving a 2024 Red Buick Verano southbound on Illinois Route 4, just north of Old State Route 4 in Madison County. For unknown reasons, Bowles crossed into the path of a 2017 Gray Ford Escape driven by Morton that was headed northbound. This led to a head-on collision, resulting in the deaths of Morton, Fulkerson, and Bowles, all of whom were pronounced dead at the scene.