Three weeks before Election Day Illinois sees early voters double from 2016

Vote stickers are seen at a satellite election office at Temple University’s Liacouras Center, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

ST. LOUIS – With less than three weeks to the election the Illinois State Board of Elections wants to make sure voters are informed on how to cast their ballot.

Even though Illinois law allows voters to request a vote-by-mail ballot up until October 29, they are encouraging voters to apply earlier. They said they prefer voters to request their vote-by-mail ballot by October 15.

Voter registration in Illinois also never closes before the polls close at 7:00 p.m. on Election Day. Residents can also register to vote online, but online voter registration closes at the end of the day on October 18. Click here for voter registration status.

At three weeks out from Election Day, Illinois has recorded 177,652 early votes while three weeks before Election Day in 2016 Illinois recorded 87,777.

Illinois has also seen 2.15 million vote-by-mail applications. Illinois State Board of Elections Public Information Officer Matt Dietrich said that is more than eight times the number of vote-by-mail applications at this time in the 2016 election.

Click here for Illinois early voting locations and hours.