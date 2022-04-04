SWANSEA, Ill. – A three-year-old Swansea boy was transported to a St. Louis hospital early Monday morning after being shot in the head.

The shooting happened just before 6:35 a.m. at an apartment in the 1400 block of N. 17th Street.

911 dispatchers received a call that sounded like a disturbance but was actually the child’s mother bringing her son to a local hospital. The toddler was stabilized at that hospital before being moved to a medical facility in St. Louis. He’s listed in critical but stable condition.

Police suspect the child may have gained access to a gun in the apartment.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and Child Death Investigation Task Force (CDITF) are investigating the matter.