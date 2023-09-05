(STACKER) — A ranking of the best counties in Illinois to raise a family puts the entire Chicago metro among the top choices.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in Illinois using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather.

Of the top 30 counties, the top 6 are found around Chicago. They are:

DuPage Lake Kane Kendall Will Cook

See the full list, and the detailed breakdown below showing the stats which back-up the rankings.

Among the full list are counties which boast some of the top schools and fun, family-friendly activities for every season. Keep reading to explore the best counties to raise a family. Maybe you’ll find one that suits your brood.

#30. Boone County, Illinois

– Population: 53,592

– Median home value: $163,200 (82% own)

– Median rent: $974 (18% own)

– Median household income: $74,076

– Top public schools: Belvidere North High School (grade B+), Poplar Grove Elementary School (grade B+), North Boone High School (grade B)

– Top private schools: Immanuel Lutheran School (grade unavailable), Open Bible Academy (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Poplar Grove (grade B+), Candlewick Lake (grade B+), Timberlane (grade B+)

#29. Ford County, Illinois

– Population: 13,589

– Median home value: $101,200 (76% own)

– Median rent: $680 (24% own)

– Median household income: $55,011

– Top public schools: Tri Point Elementary School (grade A minus), GCMS Middle School (grade B+), Tri-Point Upper Elementary/Junior High School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Heritage Preparatory Academy (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Paxton (grade B+), Gibson City (grade B+), Dix Township (grade B+)

#28. Macon County, Illinois

– Population: 104,331

– Median home value: $105,900 (69% own)

– Median rent: $719 (31% own)

– Median household income: $55,954

– Top public schools: Maroa-Forsyth Grade School (grade A minus), Maroa-Forsyth Senior High School (grade A minus), Maroa-Forsyth Middle School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: St. Teresa High School (grade A minus), Lutheran School Association of Decatur (grade B minus), Holy Family Catholic School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Forsyth (grade A), Mount Zion (grade A minus), Long Creek (grade B)

#27. Clinton County, Illinois

– Population: 37,048

– Median home value: $152,900 (80% own)

– Median rent: $825 (20% own)

– Median household income: $72,468

– Top public schools: Aviston Elementary School (grade A+), Bartelso Elementary School (grade A), Germantown Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Mater Dei Catholic High School (grade B+), Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School (grade B+), All Saints Academy (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Breese (grade A minus), Germantown (grade A minus), New Baden (grade B+)

#26. Whiteside County, Illinois

– Population: 55,932

– Median home value: $109,600 (74% own)

– Median rent: $746 (26% own)

– Median household income: $59,812

– Top public schools: Erie Elementary School (grade A minus), Erie Middle School (grade A minus), Sterling High School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Newman Central Catholic High School (grade B), Unity Christian High School (grade B), St. Mary’s School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Fulton (grade B+), Sterling (grade B+), Morrison (grade B)

#25. Kankakee County, Illinois

– Population: 108,104

– Median home value: $158,100 (68% own)

– Median rent: $954 (32% own)

– Median household income: $61,664

– Top public schools: Bonfield Grade School (grade A minus), Grant Park Elementary School (grade A minus), St. George Elementary School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Grace Christian Academy (grade B+), Bishop McNamara High School (grade B), Kankakee Trinity Academy (grade B minus)

– Top places to live: Bourbonnais (grade B+), Manteno (grade B), Limestone (grade B)

#24. Henry County, Illinois

– Population: 49,412

– Median home value: $125,500 (80% own)

– Median rent: $760 (20% own)

– Median household income: $62,097

– Top public schools: Orion Middle School (grade A minus), Geneseo High School (grade B+), C.R. Hanna Elementary School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: St. Malachy’s Catholic School (grade unavailable), Visitation Catholic School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Geneseo (grade A minus), Colona (grade B), Kewanee (grade B minus)

#23. Tazewell County, Illinois

– Population: 131,977

– Median home value: $145,500 (76% own)

– Median rent: $801 (24% own)

– Median household income: $68,860

– Top public schools: Morton Junior High School (grade A), Central Intermediate School (grade A), Lettie Brown Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: St. Patrick School (grade unavailable), Blessed Sacrament School (grade unavailable), Bethel Lutheran School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Morton (grade A), Washington (grade A minus), East Peoria (grade B+)

#22. Rock Island County, Illinois

– Population: 144,694

– Median home value: $125,200 (68% own)

– Median rent: $785 (32% own)

– Median household income: $58,974

– Top public schools: Hampton Elementary School (grade A minus), Taylor Ridge Elementary School (grade A minus), Illinois City Elementary School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Alleman High School (grade A minus), Quad Cities Christian Jr. and Sr. High School (grade B+), East Moline Christian School (grade B+)

– Top places to live: Port Byron (grade A minus), Moline (grade B+), Hampton (grade B+)

#21. Williamson County, Illinois

– Population: 67,271

– Median home value: $125,800 (72% own)

– Median rent: $779 (28% own)

– Median household income: $54,682

– Top public schools: Carterville Junior High School (grade A), Tri-C Elementary School (grade A), Carterville Intermediate School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School (grade unavailable), Unity Christian School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Carterville (grade A), Crainville (grade A minus), Cambria (grade B+)

#20. Ogle County, Illinois

– Population: 51,787

– Median home value: $156,200 (72% own)

– Median rent: $808 (28% own)

– Median household income: $67,534

– Top public schools: Mary Morgan Elementary School (grade A), Byron Middle School (grade A), Eswood Community Consolidated Grade School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Faith Christian School (grade B), St. Paul Lutheran School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Byron (grade A), Stillman Valley (grade B+), Oregon (grade B+)

#19. Winnebago County, Illinois

– Population: 285,471

– Median home value: $125,900 (66% own)

– Median rent: $865 (34% own)

– Median household income: $57,779

– Top public schools: Ledgewood Elementary School (grade A), Hononegah High School (grade A), Stephen Mack Middle School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Keith Country Day School (grade A+), Rockford Christian Schools (grade A minus), Rockford Lutheran School (grade A minus)

– Top places to live: Rockton (grade A), Roscoe (grade A minus), Loves Park (grade B)

#18. Piatt County, Illinois

– Population: 16,664

– Median home value: $152,000 (83% own)

– Median rent: $875 (17% own)

– Median household income: $77,559

– Top public schools: White Heath Elementary School (grade A), Monticello High School (grade A minus), Washington School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Monticello Christian Academy (grade unavailable), Faith Christian School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Monticello (grade A), Sangamon Township (grade A), White Heath (grade A)

#17. DeKalb County, Illinois

– Population: 100,922

– Median home value: $190,600 (58% own)

– Median rent: $955 (42% own)

– Median household income: $64,019

– Top public schools: Somonauk Middle School (grade A), W.W. Woodbury Elementary School (grade A minus), North Grove Elementary School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Aurora Christian Schools Cornerstone Campus (grade B minus), St. Mary’s Catholic School (grade unavailable), St. Mary School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Sycamore (grade A minus), Cortland (grade B+), Somonauk (grade B)

#16. Grundy County, Illinois

– Population: 52,364

– Median home value: $212,300 (74% own)

– Median rent: $1,060 (26% own)

– Median household income: $81,764

– Top public schools: Saratoga Elementary School (grade A), Minooka Community High School (grade A), Nettle Creek Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Immaculate Conception School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Minooka (grade A minus), Coal City (grade B+), Morris (grade B)

#15. Woodford County, Illinois

– Population: 38,571

– Median home value: $172,000 (81% own)

– Median rent: $868 (19% own)

– Median household income: $76,486

– Top public schools: Jefferson Park School (grade A), Metamora Grade School (grade A), Germantown Hills Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: St. Mary Elementary School (grade unavailable), Countryside Private School (grade unavailable), Linn Mennonite Christian School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Germantown Hills (grade A), Metamora (grade A minus), Eureka (grade B+)

#14. Madison County, Illinois

– Population: 266,112

– Median home value: $142,100 (73% own)

– Median rent: $869 (27% own)

– Median household income: $66,882

– Top public schools: Columbus Elementary School (grade A), Albert Cassens Elementary School (grade A), Woodland Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Father McGivney Catholic High School (grade A minus), Metro-East Lutheran High School (grade A minus), Marquette Catholic High School (grade A minus)

– Top places to live: Glen Carbon (grade A), Edwardsville (grade A), Maryville (grade A minus)

#13. Sangamon County, Illinois

– Population: 196,759

– Median home value: $147,600 (70% own)

– Median rent: $861 (30% own)

– Median household income: $66,149

– Top public schools: Glenwood High School (grade A), Springfield High School (grade A), Rochester High School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Sacred Heart Griffin High School (grade A minus), Lutheran High School (grade B), Calvary Academy (grade B minus)

– Top places to live: Leland Grove (grade A+), Sherman (grade A), Rochester (grade A)

#12. Monroe County, Illinois

– Population: 34,732

– Median home value: $226,300 (84% own)

– Median rent: $902 (16% own)

– Median household income: $92,950

– Top public schools: Rogers Elementary School (grade A), Waterloo Junior High School (grade A minus), Parkview Elementary School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Gibault Catholic High School (grade A), SS. Peter & Paul Catholic School (grade unavailable), Immaculate Conception School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Columbia (grade A), Waterloo (grade A minus), Hecker (grade B)

#11. Champaign County, Illinois

– Population: 206,583

– Median home value: $170,600 (53% own)

– Median rent: $905 (47% own)

– Median household income: $56,939

– Top public schools: University of Illinois High School (grade A+), Mahomet-Seymour High School (grade A+), Central High School (grade A)

– Top private schools: The High School of Saint Thomas More (grade A), Judah Christian School (grade A minus), Academy High (grade A minus)

– Top places to live: Savoy (grade A+), Mahomet (grade A), Champaign (grade A)

#10. Peoria County, Illinois

– Population: 182,439

– Median home value: $133,000 (66% own)

– Median rent: $840 (34% own)

– Median household income: $58,426

– Top public schools: Dunlap High School (grade A+), Wilder-Waite Elementary School (grade A+), Hickory Grove Elementary School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Daarul Uloom Islamic School (grade A), Peoria Christian School (grade A minus), Peoria Notre Dame High School (grade A minus)

– Top places to live: Dunlap (grade A), Elmwood (grade A minus), Peoria (grade B+)

#9. McHenry County, Illinois

– Population: 310,749

– Median home value: $241,500 (81% own)

– Median rent: $1,253 (19% own)

– Median household income: $93,801

– Top public schools: Cary-Grove Community High School (grade A+), Prairie Ridge High School (grade A+), Crystal Lake Central High School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Trinity Oaks Christian Academy (grade A), Marian Central Catholic High School (grade A minus), St. Thomas the Apostle School (grade B minus)

– Top places to live: Fox River Grove (grade A+), Lakewood (grade A), Cary (grade A)

#8. St. Clair County, Illinois

– Population: 258,597

– Median home value: $140,600 (67% own)

– Median rent: $923 (33% own)

– Median household income: $63,017

– Top public schools: O’Fallon High School (grade A), Wolf Branch Middle School (grade A), J. Emmett Hinchcliffe Sr. Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Governor French Academy (grade A), Althoff Catholic College Preparatory High School (grade A), First Baptist Academy (grade B+)

– Top places to live: O’Fallon (grade A+), Swansea (grade A), Shiloh (grade A)

#7. McLean County, Illinois

– Population: 171,455

– Median home value: $170,100 (65% own)

– Median rent: $869 (35% own)

– Median household income: $70,339

– Top public schools: University High School (grade A+), Thomas Metcalf School (grade A+), Tri-Valley Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Cornerstone Christian Academy of McLean County (grade A minus), Central Catholic High School (grade A minus), Calvary Christian Academy (grade B)

– Top places to live: Normal (grade A), Bloomington (grade A), Downs (grade A)

#6. Cook County, Illinois

– Population: 5,265,398

– Median home value: $266,800 (57% own)

– Median rent: $1,214 (43% own)

– Median household income: $72,121

– Top public schools: Payton College Preparatory High School (grade A+), Northside College Preparatory High School (grade A+), Whitney M. Young Magnet High School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: The University of Chicago Laboratory Schools (grade A+), Latin School of Chicago (grade A+), North Shore Country Day (grade A+)

– Top places to live: Inverness (grade A+), Western Springs (grade A+), Evanston (grade A+)

#5. Will County, Illinois

– Population: 696,403

– Median home value: $249,400 (82% own)

– Median rent: $1,229 (18% own)

– Median household income: $95,751

– Top public schools: Neuqua Valley High School (grade A+), Spring Brook Elementary School (grade A+), Graham Elementary School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Joliet Catholic Academy (grade A), Providence Catholic High School (grade A minus), Illinois Lutheran High School (grade A minus)

– Top places to live: Plainfield (grade A), Frankfort (grade A), Bolingbrook (grade A minus)

#4. Kendall County, Illinois

– Population: 130,757

– Median home value: $255,400 (84% own)

– Median rent: $1,600 (16% own)

– Median household income: $101,816

– Top public schools: Lisbon Grade School (grade A), Oswego East High School (grade A), Oswego High School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Parkview Christian Academy (grade B+), Cross Lutheran School (grade unavailable), St. Mary School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Oswego (grade A minus), Yorkville (grade B+), Montgomery (grade B)

#3. Kane County, Illinois

– Population: 518,648

– Median home value: $255,900 (75% own)

– Median rent: $1,230 (25% own)

– Median household income: $88,935

– Top public schools: Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy (grade A+), St. Charles North High School (grade A+), Wredling Middle School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Elgin Academy (grade A+), The Einstein Academy (grade A+), Marmion Academy (grade A)

– Top places to live: Campton Hills (grade A+), Geneva (grade A), St. Charles (grade A)

#2. Lake County, Illinois

– Population: 714,484

– Median home value: $279,500 (74% own)

– Median rent: $1,286 (26% own)

– Median household income: $97,127

– Top public schools: Adlai E. Stevenson High School (grade A+), Vernon Hills High School (grade A+), Lake Forest High School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Lake Forest Academy (grade A+), Woodlands Academy of the Sacred Heart (grade A+), Carmel Catholic High School (grade A)

– Top places to live: Bannockburn (grade A+), Long Grove (grade A+), Buffalo Grove (grade A+)

#1. DuPage County, Illinois

– Population: 934,094

– Median home value: $324,900 (73% own)

– Median rent: $1,433 (27% own)

– Median household income: $100,292

– Top public schools: Hinsdale Central High School (grade A+), Metea Valley High School (grade A+), Glenbard West High School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Benet Academy (grade A+), St. Francis High School (grade A+), Naperville Christian Academy (grade A+)

– Top places to live: Clarendon Hills (grade A+), Naperville (grade A+), Hinsdale (grade A+)