ILLINOIS (WTVO) – Heads up, music fans – some big names are set to hit center stage in Illinois this year.

We looked at the performer lineups at Coronado Performing Arts Center, Soldier Field, Allstate Arena, Rosemont Theatre, the United Center, and a handle of other concert venues for the top concerts in Illinois.

From country and classic rock to hip-hop, pop, and electronic music, there is something for everyone.

Curious to see who’s performing? Check out the list below.

MARCH

Rise Against

CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 08: Tim McIlrath and Zach Blair of Rise Against perform on stage at Wrigley Field on September 8, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images)

Where: Metro – Chicago, IL

When: March 30, 2023

Tickets: Ticketmaster

John Mayer

NEW YORK – MARCH 14: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest John Mayer during Tuesdays March 14, 2023 show. (Photo by Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images)

Where: United Center – Chicago, IL

When: March 31, 2023

Tickets: StubHub

APRIL

Depeche Mode

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 23: Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode performs onstage during the “Memento Mori” World Tour opener at Golden 1 Center on March 23, 2023 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Where: United Center – Chicago, IL

When: April 5, 2023

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Blue Oyster Cult

Eric Bloom and Allen Lanier of Blue Oyster Cult during Blue Oyster Cult Performs at B.B. King Blues Club & Grill at B.B. King Blues Club & Grill in New York, NY, United States. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic)

Where: Genesee Theatre – Waukegan, IL

When: April 6, 2023

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Lil Wayne

MIAMI, FL – DECEMBER 09: Lil Wayne performs onstage during BACARDI, Swizz Beatz and The Dean Collection bring NO COMMISSION back to Miami to celebrate “Island Might” at Soho Studios on December 9, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for BACARDI)

Where: Radius Chicago – Chicago, IL

When: April 9, 2023

Tickets: StubHub

ZZ Top

INDIO, CA – APRIL 25: Musicians Dusty Hill (L) and Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top perform onstage during day two of 2015 Stagecoach, California’s Country Music Festival, at The Empire Polo Club on April 25, 2015 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Where: Peoria Civic Center – Peoria, IL

When: April 10, 2023

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Kansas

SAN DIEGO, CA – JULY 23: Rock band Kansas performs onstage at the “Supernatural” panel during Comic-Con International 2017 at San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Where: Marion Cultural and Civic Center – Marion, IL

When: April 20, 2023

Tickets: Marion Cultural and Civic Center

MAY

SUGA

UNSPECIFIED: In this screengrab released on March 14, Suga of BTS performs onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards broadcast on March 14, 2021. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Where: Allstate Arena – Chicago, IL

When: May 3, 5-6, 2023

Tickets: Vividseats

Luke Combs

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 03: Luke Combs rehearses onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

Where: Soldier Field – Chicago, IL

When: May 6, 2023

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Bryson Tiller

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE – “Jimmy Kimmel Live” airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Monday, August 14 included Ray Romano (“Get Shorty), Paula Patton (“Somewhere Between”) and musical guest Bryson Tiller. (Randy Holmes/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) BRYSON TILLER

Where: Radius Chicago – Chicago, IL

When: May 13, 2023

Tickets: SeatGeek

Lizzo

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 11: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Lizzo performs on stage during The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Where: Untied Center – Chicago, IL

When: May 17, 2023

Tickets: Ticketmaster

JUNE

Taylor Swift

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – MARCH 17: Editorial use only and no commercial use at any time. No use on publication covers is permitted after August 9, 2023. Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona). The city of Glendale, Arizona was ceremonially renamed to Swift City for March 17-18 in honor of The Eras Tour. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Where: Soldier Field – Chicago, IL

When: June 2-4, 2023

Tickets: Stubhub

Citizen

Where: House of Blues – Chicago, IL

When: June 17-18, 2023

Tickets: StubHub

Fallout Boy

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1821 — Pictured: Musical guest Fall Out Boy performs on Thursday, March 23, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

Where: Wrigley Field – Chicago, IL

When: June 21, 2023

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Morgan Wallen

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MARCH 01: Morgan Wallen speaks during the 13th CMA Triple Play Awards at Saint Elle on March 01, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

Where: Wrigley Field – Chicago, IL

When: June 23, 2023

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Charlie Puth

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 08: Charlie Puth performs onstage during A GRAMMY Salute to The Beach Boys at Dolby Theatre on February 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Where: The Pavilion at Ravinia – Highland Park, IL

When: June 24, 2023

Tickets: StubHub

Santana

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Carlos Santana performs onstage during the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Where: The Pavilion at Ravinia – Highland Park, IL

When: June 30-July 1, 2023

Tickets: StubHub

JULY

Shania Twain

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 11: EDITORIAL USE ONLY: Shania Twain on stage during The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Where: Holly Casino Amphitheatre – Tinley Park, IL

When: July 1, 2023

Tickets: Live Nation

Drake

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 30: Drake speaks onstage during Drake’s Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Where: United Center – Chicago, IL

When: July 5-6, 2023

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Ne-Yo

DISNEY PARKS MAGICAL CHRISTMAS DAY PARADE Disneys annual Christmas celebration returns Christmas morning with heartwarming stories, dazzling celebrity performances and of course, the Christmas Day Parade! The holiday special is executive produced by Disney Parks along with Film 45 Live, airing SUNDAY, DEC. 25 (10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EST/7:00-9:00 a.m. PST), on ABC. (Matt Stroshane/Disney via Getty Images) NE-YO

Where: The Pavilion at Ravinia – Highland Park, IL

When: July 7, 2023

Tickets: Seat Geek

Dave Matthews Band

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 10: Dave Matthews of Dave Matthews Band performs onstage during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival at Footprint Center on February 10, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images On Location)

Where: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island – Chicago, IL

When: July 7-8, 2023

Tickets: StubHub

Big Time Rush

TODAY — Pictured: Kendall Schmidt, Logan Henderson, Carlos PenaVega and James Maslow of Big Time Rush on Monday, February 6, 2023 — (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Where: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Tinley Park, IL

When: July 16, 2023

Tickets: Live Nation

Snoop Dogg

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 11: Snoop Dogg performs at Shaq’s Fun House Big Game Weekend at Talking Stick Resort early on February 11, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre – Tinley Park, IL

When: July 21, 2023

Tickets: StubHub

Beyoncé

LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 27: In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., Beyoncé performs during the ABC telecast of the 94th Oscars® on Sunday, March 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mason Poole/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

Where: Soldier Field – Chicago, IL

When: July 22-23, 2023

Tickets: Stubhub

ILLENIUM

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 18: Illenium performs onstage during the 2021 Life Is Beautiful Music & Art Festival on September 18, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic for Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival)

Where: SeatGeek Stadium – Bridgeview, IL

When: July 26, 2023

Tickets: Seat Geek

Foreigner

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 01: (L-R) Musicians Bruce Watson, Kelly Hansen and Mick Jones of the band Foreigner perform live on stage during Live Nation’s celebration of The 3rd Annual National Concert Day at Irving Plaza on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/FilmMagic)

Where: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Tinley Park, IL

When: July 26, 2023

Tickets: Live Nation

Thomas Rhett

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – DECEMBER 31: Thomas Rhett performs on NEW YEARS EVE LIVE: NASHVILLES BIG BASH, a star-studded entertainment special hosted by country music stars and GRAMMY®-nominated artists Jimmie Allen and Elle King and ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHTs Rachel Smith, airing LIVE from Music City, Saturday, Dec. 31 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT; 10:30 PM-1:30 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. (Photo by Brent Harrington/CBS via Getty Images)

Where: United Center – Chicago, IL

When: July 28, 2023

Tickets: Tickermaster

Ed Sheeran

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 05: Ed Sheeran performs on stage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Where: Soldier Field – Chicago, IL

When: July 29, 2023

Tickets: Stubhub

Be sure to check the list later in the year as it will be updated with more top concerts coming to Illinois!