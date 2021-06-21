Tornado confirmed in Chicago area as severe storms damage Southwest Suburbs

WOODRIDGE, Ill. — A confirmed tornado touched down in Woodridge late Sunday night as severe storms left significant damage and power outages in its path across the Southwest Suburbs.

Very serious damage out here in Naperville on 77th. One vehicle turned upside down, the side of a garage ripped off and another car in a front yard. More details on @WGNMorningNews pic.twitter.com/fXBKfSzoGj — Glenn Marshall (@GlennMarshallJr) June 21, 2021

A tornado touched down east of Route 53 between 83rd Street and 75th Street at approximately 11:30 p.m. Sunday night in Woodridge.

Village officials said the tornado traveled east to the Lemont Road area of Woodridge before dissipating. There are currently no reports of significant injuries from the Woodridge storm.

The area contains several downed power lines and fallen trees as village officials warn residents to avoid the area.

A home in Naperville near 77th/Ranchview. Heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/1aFZj1EPNW — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) June 21, 2021

Near the confirmed tornado, severe storms left significant property damage to Naperville, Burr Ridge and Darien.

NAPERVILLE: Area of Ranchview Dr/Princeton Cir



-About 12 homes w/ significant damage

-4 people transported to the hospital, 1 w/ critical injuries

-Gas shut off to homes impacted, no active gas leaks pic.twitter.com/IZ1UnvXUBm — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) June 21, 2021

Major debris on a home near Janes/Evergreen Lane pic.twitter.com/qNzK0AaQg5 — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) June 21, 2021

The National Weather Service of Chicago said there was at least one confirmed tornado Sunday night, with several other locations of a rotating storm.

The agency will survey the damage later, with the confirmed tornado potentially being the region’s most damaging in six years.

The general area where the tornado occurred is highlighted on this map, with other locales where there was rotation and/or damage shown too. The southwest suburbs tornado could end up being the first strong tornado (EF-2+) in the metro counties since 2015 (Coal City). #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/FRyWobxh4j — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 21, 2021