Tornado levels buildings in Greene County, Illinois

GREENE COUNTY, Ill. — A tornado hit the town of Wrights this afternoon leaving a trail of damage in its path. There is another reported touchdown near Athensville, Illinois. FOX2 Meteorologist Chris Higgins says it is unclear if it was the same tornado.

Athensville, Illinois tornado

Courtesy: Shane Kessinger

A machine shed was leveled in the town of Wrights. A witness told FOX2 they saw the twister come down and hit the shed. The force of the wind also caved in a silo.

The owner said he and a neighbor also saw corn stalks go flying. He said no one was injured.

Higgins says it is a tell-tale sign of a tornado because there is debris that stretches far into the distance.

A viewer in Roodhouse, Illinois caught a picture of the tornado that hit Athensville this afternoon. No word on the extent of damage there yet.