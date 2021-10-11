Tornado levels buildings in Greene County, Illinois

GREENE COUNTY, Ill. — A tornado hit the town of Wrights this afternoon leaving a trail of damage in its path. There is another reported touchdown near Athensville, Illinois. FOX2 Meteorologist Chris Higgins says it is unclear if it was the same tornado.
A machine shed was leveled in the town of Wrights. A witness told FOX2 they saw the twister come down and hit the shed. The force of the wind also caved in a silo.
The owner said he and a neighbor also saw corn stalks go flying. He said no one was injured.
Higgins says it is a tell-tale sign of a tornado because there is debris that stretches far into the distance.
A viewer in Roodhouse, Illinois caught a picture of the tornado that hit Athensville this afternoon. No word on the extent of damage there yet.