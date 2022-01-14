Tractor-trailer crashes and spills fuel on the Poplar Street Bridge

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A tractor-trailer crashed on the Poplar Street Bridge early Friday morning.

The crash happened on the Illinois side of the bridge as the tractor-trailer was traveling eastbound. Investigators said the diesel fuel tank ripped open, and fuel spilled on the road. Crews used sand to clear the mess instead of water so it wouldn’t ice up.

It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.