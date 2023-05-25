CLINTON COUNTY, Ill. – Traffic is stalled in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 in the Metro East after a crash Thursday morning. First responders found a semi pulled over on the side of the highway. They shut down the highway to help get the victim onboard a medical helicopter.

IDOT says traffic is blocked at milepost 32 on I-64 between New Baden and Albers. Traffic is backed up several miles in the eastbound direction.

Illinois State Police say that they were called to the scene for a report of an injured person. A medical helicopter took the person to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Drivers could experience significant delays in the area and are encouraged to consider alternate routes.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.

