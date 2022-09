CLINTON COUNTY, Ill. – A Norfolk Southern train derailed in Clinton County, Illinois Monday morning.

The derailment happened at approximately 11:22 a.m., according to Clinton County Dispatch. The incident happened on the tracks along 161 between Albers and New Baden.

The number of derailed train cars is between 10 and 40. No injuries were immediately reported.

