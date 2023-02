FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – A fight involving more than 150 juveniles broke out Saturday night.

Police say this happened at the Sky Zone Trampoline Park. Officers had trouble getting into the facility because of the number of juveniles fleeing and shoving police.

One juvenile was to taken to the police station. Fairview Heights Police shared that in a Facebook post that by the time the situation calmed down, there were nearly 200 teenagers in the parking lot with almost no parents on the scene.