Triad School District parents push for new school year to be mask-free

TROY, Ill. – Some parents in Troy, Illinois want the Triad School District to end mask requirements.

The group called speak for students rallied outside the school board meeting Monday night calling for the upcoming school year to be mask-free.

The assistant superintendent told FOX 2 that they are waiting for updated guidelines from the state.

The current rule requires masks for students and says if an unvaccinated person is working with a vaccinated person then they must both be masked.

Triad expects those rules to change, but it’s not clear when.