Triple shooting in East St. Louis leaves two men dead and a community demanding action

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – The East St. Louis Police Department and the Illinois State Police hope to identify the person or persons responsible for a shooting Tuesday that left two men dead and a third victim with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators identified the two murder victims as 33-year-old Brandon Johnson and 42-year-old Ramondo Bootchee. They were found inside a vehicle near the intersection of Belleview Avenue and North 31st Street. The shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m.

Rev. Barnicio Cureton, pastor at Light of Christ and New Macedonia Missionary Baptist Churches in East St. Louis, hopes everyone in the East St. Louis community will come together to try and stop shootings like this before they happen.

“If our community is ever going to be free of violence and murder and killings, we’re all going to have to be active participants in getting rid of this,” Barnicio said.

His church has offered a variety of programs for community members in hopes of keeping them from reaching a point of despair.

“We’re a city with a heart,” Barnicio said. “We just have to find those people that have that heart and constantly work at spreading that love for our community.”

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact ISP DCI Zone 6 at 618-301-7218 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.