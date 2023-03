EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — An Illinois State Trooper found a body this morning while on patrol in East St. Louis.

The officer was near the intersection of 9th Street and Winstanley Avenue at around 9:20 a.m. That is when the trooper saw someone laying in the road.

The injured person was taken to the hospital. That is where they were pronounced deceased.

This is a developing story. The victim’s cause of death or identity have not yet been released by police.