Trout season is around the corner in Illinois

ST. LOUIS – The 2021 Illinois trout fishing season will open Saturday, Oct. 16 at 59 ponds, lakes, and streams throughout Illinois.

Early fishing opportunities are available for the Fall Catch-and-Release Fishing Season at select sites starting on Oct. 2. The daily catch limit is 5 trout.

A valid fishing license and an inland trout stamp are required for any fishing done this season. For information site regulations, contact individual sites.

Participants must follow all CDC and Illinois state guidelines for face masks and social distancing. For more information about trout fishing season, visit here.