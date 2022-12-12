TROY, Ill. – A man who disappeared eight months ago in Madison County has been found dead.

Troy Police Chief Brent Shownes said the body of Richard Maedge was discovered around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11. Maedge was 53.

Maedge was reported missing on April 27, 2022.

Shownes did not specify where Maedge was found, nor say anything regarding the condition of his remains.

The Troy Police Department and Madison County Coroner’s Office are still investigating Maedge’s death.

An autopsy has been scheduled for a later time and date.