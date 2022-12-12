TROY, Ill. – An Illinois man who has been missing for several months was found dead Sunday night, according to the police.

The family of Richard Maedge reported him missing in April.

The Troy Police Department did not indicate there was foul play and has not released a cause of death. They have also not disclosed where his body was found.

“He will be deeply missed,” said Jennifer Maedge, Richard’s widow.

She said her husband was a huge fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Blues, and NASCAR. Richard was the father of three and the grandfather of three.

The news that his body was found has provided some solace for family members as they grieve the loss of their loved one.

“Even though we didn’t want the outcome that we had, it’s still an outcome that we can, you know, put him to rest.”

According to a statement from the Troy Police Department:

“The case is still under investigation by the Troy Police Department and the Madison County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy has been scheduled for a later date and time.”