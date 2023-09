TROY, Ill. – Police in Troy, Illinois, are investigating a suspicious death Wednesday.

Police were asked to perform a wellness check at a residence in the 600 block of Lower Marine Road, and discovered the body of a 60-year-old woman.

The woman had injuries inconsistent with a natural death.

Police said they’ll have more details once an autopsy is performed.

